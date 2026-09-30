Delaware’s Teacher of the Year to be Chosen in Just Two Weeks!

Delaware’s Teacher of the Year will be decided in October. Twenty outstanding educators have been nominated – one from each school district and the Delaware Charter Schools.

The selection process includes a five-essay application, being observed in the classroom, a recorded presentation with one being recommended to the Secretary of Education.

Delaware 2027 Teacher of the Year will become the state’s nominee for the national Teacher of the Year program.

Through action of the General Assembly, the state Teacher of the Year will receive a $5,000 grant for the educational benefit of their students and a $3,000 personal grant. Each of the other nominees will receive a $2,000 state grant.

Delaware’s 2027 Teacher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, October 13 at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover.