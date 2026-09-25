DELAYS & CLOSINGS – September 25 – 27

Oceans Calling Festival / Ocean City

Following the advice of the National Weather Service and in cooperation with local public officials, we must make the difficult decision to cancel Oceans Calling 2026.

All ticket types purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be fully and automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.

Thank you to the Oceans Calling fans. We know how far you have travelled, and the time and energy you have put into being here. If you are in town already and staying through the weekend; please enjoy Ocean City and be safe.