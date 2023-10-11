Delays in Trash Pick-Up in Salisbury Due to Maintenance Issues

Salisbury residents will face delays in trash pick-up this week. According to The Department of Field Operations, they are currently experiencing unforeseen challenges with trash collection routes. Due to unexpected maintenance issues with some of the trucks, trash pick-up for Thursday and Friday routes will be temporarily staggered. This will result in delays for some of Thursday’s routes being picked up on Friday, and some of Friday’s routes being collected on Saturday. They are working diligently to address these issues.

Additional Information from the City of Salisbury:

While we are working diligently to address these issues, we have been provided with an optimistic time frame of four weeks for repairs. However, it is essential to note that the repairs may take longer than anticipated, especially if any further trucks experience maintenance problems during this time.

In light of this situation, we kindly request that residents understand the following:

If your trash is not collected at the usual date and time, please leave it out for our crew to collect when they can.

Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on updates from the Department of Field Operations through our official communication channels, including our website and social media, for the latest information on trash collection.

We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and we appreciate your patience and cooperation during this period of temporary adjustments.