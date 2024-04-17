DelDOT Announces Release of Next Podcast Episode Discussing Safety on Delaware Roads

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has released the next episode of its “On the Move with DelDOT“ podcast. This episode, titled “Safety Matters” features DelDOT Chief Traffic Engineer Peter Haag and Highway Safety Improvement Plan Manager Scott Neidert discussing the department’s efforts to improve safety on Delaware roads. The episode coincides with National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week and the Safety Summit hosted by DelDOT, Delaware State Police, and Office of Highway Safety today at the Chase Center in Wilmington. The latest podcast link is below:

“Safety Matters“

National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week