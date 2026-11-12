DelDOT Announces the 6th Annual Name That Plow Contest

DelDOT is kicking off its 6th Annual Name That Plow Contest and is inviting elementary school students in grades K–5 across Delaware to put their creativity to the test by coming up with creative names for the state’s snowplows. Last year’s winning entries included “Han Snowlo,” “No Mo Sno” and “Scoop! There It Is!” Students can submit entries through 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 4. A new snowplow-themed coloring page is also available as an optional classroom activity. DelDOT operates more than 300 snow removal vehicles and maintains nearly 14,000 lane miles statewide. Applications and coloring page can be found here: Name That Plow Application