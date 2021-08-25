DelDOT Brings CTP to Sussex County Council

The latest Capital Transportation Program (CTP) from DelDOT is now available for your review. This CTP covers from FY 23 to FY 28 and includes nine proposed projects in Sussex County that have been added to the plan and will start the design phase during this 5-year time frame. The full CTP includes 106 proposed transportation projects statewide. Public workshops on the newest CTP will be held virtually next month. You’ll find the CTP for FY 23 to FY 28 at ctp.deldot.gov.

During this week’s council meeting DelDOT officials also provided updates on several other projects which are currently in some stage of work. One was the first fast track project – the intersection at Cave Neck/Sweetbriar Roads which has begin the design phase – several years before the project was scheduled to begin. Another is the Millsboro Bypass project which is being worked. This includes an overpass at Route 113 and 20 as well as one that goes over the water and will end west of Mountaire Farms. Both overpasses are expected to be completed in 2025.