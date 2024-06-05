DelDOT Collecting Feeback on Proposed Improvements as Part of the North Bethany Bicycle & Pedestrian Corridor Study

DelDOT is collecting feedback on short, medium, and long-term improvements being proposed as part of the North Bethany Bicycle & Pedestrian Corridor Study. Short-term improvements include the addition of three Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) crossings along SR 1 in North Bethany and a proposed reduction to the speed limit along SR 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach. You are invited to take a public survey and weigh in on the proposed speed limit changes and potential improvements. The public survey period has been extended through June 14th to ensure all members of the community have an opportunity to provide feedback.

The public survey and input can be submitted here: https://publicinput.com/f3845#tab-50335

Feedback can also be provided via email to nbethanycorridor@PublicInput.com.