DelDOT Congratulates Name That Plow Winners

After receiving the first accumulating snow in Delaware in nearly two years, DelDOT has announced the winners of this year’s “Name That Plow” contest. This marks the fourth year of the contest, which invites K-5 students to participate in celebrating DelDOT’s hard-working snow removal crews. Their efforts ensure safer roads for everyone during winter storms.

The 2025 winners are:

Sussex County: Blizzard Wizard by John M. Clayton Elementary

Kent County: Plowana by Fairview Elementary

New Castle County: Ctrl Salt Delete by Jennie Smith Elementary



Additional Information from DelDOT:

The creative and fun names submitted by elementary school students across Delaware are a testament to their imagination and appreciation for the dedicated work of DelDOT’s snowplow operators and technicians.

The Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings shared her excitement, saying: “We love seeing the creativity of Delaware’s young minds in this contest! Our snowplows and employees have been busy this January with back-to-back storms, and these clever names are a great way to honor their hard work and dedication to keeping our roads clear and safe.”

DelDOT has more than 400 pieces of snow removal equipment statewide and is responsible for treating and plowing almost 14,000 lane miles of roadway. Visit the DelDOT Snow FAQ webpage for details. DelDOT also offers its snowplow tracker during winter storm events on deldot.gov and the DelDOT mobile app.