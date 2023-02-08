DelDOT Congratulates Name That Plow Winners

DelDOT’s snowplows will be getting out to schools to celebrate the winners of this year’s Name That Plow contest.



DelDOT’s snowplow operators and technicians have put in hard work to keep roads safe throughout the winter season. As a way of honoring their efforts, elementary school students (K-5) were encouraged to submit entries into the contest. Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski says they received nearly 150 entries this year from schools across the state, and with so many creative names, it was difficult to choose the winners.



The winners are as follows:

SUSSEX COUNTY (TIE) – “Scoop Dogg”

MiAsia W. – Grade 5 –Frederick Douglass Elementary School in Seaford

Conner H. – Grade 5 – Seaford Central Elementary School

KENT COUNTY (TIE) – “Snow Crusher”

Ryan D. – Grade 4 – Clayton Elemenary School in Clayton

Jackson M., Alex P., Andrew G., Dominic T. – Grade 4 – Holy Cross School in Dover

NEW CASTLE COUNTY – “Darth Blader”

Malakai K. –Brennen School in Newark