DelDOT: Focus Turns to Secondary Roads Today

The primary roads are improving as temperatures are rising above freezing and melting is taking place. Spokesman for DelDOT C.R. McLeod tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley what the goal is for DelDOT crews today… https://www.wgmd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/02-12-25-McLeod-1.mp3



The goal is also to get into the subdivisions as well –ones they are responsible for. To report any problem spots or a specific issue, dial # 777 from your mobile phone. That will connect you with the Transportation Management Center, which is answered by a live person around the clock.