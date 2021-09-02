DelDOT Hopes To Keep Traffic Moving Through Labor Day Weekend

Delaware motorists and visitors during Labor Day weekend get a break from construction-related lane closures.

Ongoing traffic pattern shifts may remain in place, but active construction resumes after Monday.

“While we do have construction zones on Route 24 and other places, currently, we won’t be out doing any temporary lane restrictions and things of that nature, because we know there are going to be a lot of people heading into Sussex County this weekend and we want to help keep traffic moving as best as possible,” DelDOT Community Relations Director C.R. McLeod said.

If you want to avoid delays, McLeod suggested avoiding peak travel times, which are later Friday or early Saturday. However, volume is likely to increase as early as today.

DelDOT released more guidance and advice for motorists and vacationers:

DelDOT’s App

Motorists may adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application. The DelDOT App is available for Apple & Android smart phones and tablets. You can download the DelDOT App free, search for “DelDOT” at the Apple and Google Play stores. With the DelDOT App you will be able to view real time traffic cameras, travel times, delays, advisories, DART’s Real-Time Transit Information. Don’t forget to also listen to WTMC 1380 AM.

Transportation Management Center

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) and WTMC 1380 AM provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout the state. Motorists can contact the TMC 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to report any travel or traffic related issues at the following numbers: Dial #77 from cell phone in Delaware; (302) 659-4600; or 1-800-324-8379.

DART

DART buses are Clean, Safe, Reliable and the most Affordable option. The Route 305, Beach Connection is a motor coach providing a comfortable and relaxing ride offering 45 seats, 2 wheelchair positions, along with under coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage. Traveling from Wilmington to Rehoboth Beach on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Monday, September 6, 2021. Route 305 stops include the Wilmington Transit Center, Christiana Mall, Odessa Park & Ride on Route 299 just off Route 1 in Middletown, Scarborough Road Park & Ride in Dover, South Frederica Park & Ride, Lewes Park & Ride, and the Rehoboth Park & Ride.

DART’s Beach Bus Services operate daily, serving Lewes to Ocean City, MD, including Georgetown and Millsboro. The service operates from approximately 5:30 a.m. until 3 a.m. through Sunday, September 12, 2021. All buses are air-conditioned, ADA accessible, and equipped with bike racks.

Visitors and residents are encouraged to use one of DART’s Park & Ride lots. The Lewes Park & Ride, located on Coastal Highway, just south of Five Points or the Rehoboth Park & Ride located off of Route 1 on Shuttle Road, just north of the entrance to Rehoboth Avenue. Parking is free at both Park & Ride lots and bus fare is paid upon boarding.

With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information, and see where the bus is along its route. For quick and contactless mobile fare payment download the DART Pass app.

DART riders can also subscribe to Rider Alerts and DART news at Delaware Notification Service.

Rest Stops

Motorists stop at the Biden Welcome Center on I-95 near Newark or the Smyrna Rest Area on Route 1, Exit 119 or US 13 near Smyrna.

E-ZPass

The E-ZPass Express Lanes are open at US 301; I-95 Newark Toll Plaza; Biddles Toll Plaza on Route 1; and Dover Plaza on Route 1. Motorists are reminded to slow down when approaching the toll plazas, to ensure the safety of our toll collectors.

Motorists can obtain an E-ZPass account online at https://www.ezpassde.com/ and click on “Get E-ZPass.” Customers can also register for an E-ZPass account in person at any Toll Plaza Customer Service Center 24 hours a day or call 1-888-397-2773 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekdays, and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.