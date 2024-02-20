DelDOT Launches New Podcast

DelDOT has launched its new podcast, “On the Move with DelDOT,” that will focus on transportation-related issues around the state. The first episode is now available and is a discussion on roundabouts with DelDOT Deputy Secretary and Chief Engineer Shanté Hastings. DelDOT joins a number of transportation agencies around the country that are communicating via podcasts to offer information and insight into the world of transportation. In the months ahead, a variety of topics will be covered regarding work they are doing to maintain and improve the multi-modal transportation system.

S1 E1 Roundabout Way with Shante (youtube.com)