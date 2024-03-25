DelDOT Launches New Safety Campaign – BeDelAWARE

To date, there have been 21 fatalities on Delaware’s roads in 2024. DelDOT has launched the “BeDelAWARE” safety campaign to increase awareness in the increasing number of crashes and deaths on Delaware roads – and encourage safe travel. The campaign wants you to become a HERO towards zero and includes a webpage dedicated to safety initiatives as well as a safety pledge for residents of all ages to show support and do their part to make our roads safe for all.

DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski says that in 2022 Delaware saw a near record number of traffic fatalities – with 164. While that number declined in 2023 to 137, in just over two months of 2024 there have already been 21 deaths on Delaware roads. DelDOT officials want you to be a HERO Toward Zero –

Help to reach the goal of zero fatalities on Delaware roads and all roads across the nation.

Educate people of all ages, races, and demographics on the importance of driver awareness and taking responsibility for all modes of transportation.

Reinforce the importance of being an aware and responsible commuter and the consequences of when you are not.

Organize programs to create a community promoting safety throughout the state and ultimately the nation.

DelDOT, Delaware State Police and the Office of Highway Safety will hold a safety summit on April 17th at the Chase Center in Wilmington to discuss ongoing efforts and new initiatives to address crashes and fatalities on First State roads.