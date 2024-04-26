DelDOT Looking for Public Comment During Long Range Transportation Plan Workshops in Georgetown on Monday

DelDOT will hold two Long Range Transportation Plan Workshop sessions on Monday at the Georgetown Public Library. ‘Connecting Everyone Everywhere’ is a 20-year policy document that guides the investment of public transportation funds for the development and implementation of Delaware’s multi-modal transportation system. The plan is updated every five years, but may be amended subject to changes in Federal, State or local funding sources.

The LRTP provides the framework for the creation of DelDOT’s 6-year Capital Transportation Program (CTP). The CTP includes all projects currently under construction or in various phases of engineering and design. Public comment is needed during the development of the LRTP to influence what types of transportation projects get funded and built in the future.

The first workshop session will be from Noon to 2pm. The second workshop is from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

There will also be a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 21 from 4:30 to 6pm.