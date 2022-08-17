DelDOT Plans to Replace Woodland Ferry Captain House

DelDOT plans to replace the Woodland Ferry Captain House next year.

The facility is a former residence. It was most recently renovated in 1993.

“With the support of our area legislators, DelDOT is committed to maintaining ferry operations across the Nanticoke River, and this new building will ensure our deckhands have a facility that fully accommodates their needs,” Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski said.

The building’s design has been completed and will fit in with the aesthetics of the surrounding area. A final cost estimate has not been determined.

The Woodland Ferry near Seaford and Blades carries an average of 200 vehicles a day at times during the year.