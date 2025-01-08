DelDOT Plowing Work Continues –Now on Local Roads and Subdivisions

DelDOT plow crews continue their work across southern Delaware today. The department appreciates everyone’s patience with the minimal amount of melting that has occurred due to very cold conditions and drifting snow from the wind. This is day four of long hours for crews who have been clearing primary and secondary roads clear and are now working on local roads and subdivisions. There will continue to be ice and snow covered road surfaces even after plowing and drivers should slow down and be prepared for slippery conditions.