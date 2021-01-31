DelDOT Prepared for Winter Storm Headed to Delmarva

DelDOT crews were on Delaware roads Saturday brining ahead of the onset of today’s storm. They also spent the day preparing equipment. Staff will be ready to hit the roads this morning. Kent and Sussex Counties are under a winter storm watch while New Castle County is under a winter storm warning – both until 10am Tuesday. For now – DART is planning to operate fixed route and paratransit bus services as scheduled today. DelDOT snow plow tracking will be active on the app and website throughout the storm.