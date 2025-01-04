DelDOT Preparing for First Winter Storm of the Season

DelDOT is preparing for our first significant snow event of the winter – with 300 pieces of snow removal equipment! Brining operations will begin in Sussex County this morning and Routes 1 and 13 will be brined in Kent County from the New Castle Count line to Dover.

DelDOT is responsible for about 14,000 lane miles of road statewide – their initial efforts will be focused on clearing primary roads – like Routes 1, 13 and 113 and to keep primary roads passable. Drivers are asked to avoid driving during the storm if possible – conditions will dictate plowing operations and there are no estimates on when specific roads will be plowed. Once the primary roads are determined to be in passable condition – plow crews will move to secondary roads – like Routes 9 and 24 – and the to local roads. Remember subdivisions with privately maintained streets or subdivisions within the Snow Removal Reimbursement Program are not plowed by DelDOT.

Additional information from DelDOT:

The department has several resources available to monitor road conditions in real-time. The DelDOT interactive map, available on the deldot.gov website, and the DelDOT app provide resources such as 230 traffic cameras and the snowplow tracker that will be active throughout the storm event.

The “Frequently Asked Questions” webpage also provides additional information related to snow removal operations.

Downed trees and wires can be reported to the Transportation Management Center by calling (302) 659-4060, or #77 on cellphones.

DelDOT will post updates on Facebook, NextDoor, and X social media platforms throughout the storm event and issue news releases should driving restrictions be necessary.