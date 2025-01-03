DelDOT Prepping State Roads for Wintery Weather

Snow is in the forecast – both for tonight and Monday – and DelDOT crews have been out on the roads statewide preparing for the nasty weather. Drivers are advised to use caution if you come across a slower-moving brining truck. Brining operations began Thursday but some trucks, especially upstate, remain on the roads.

Brining is a salt and water mixture used for pre-treating the state’s roads. Unlike straight salt, brine adheres to the road better, and will not be blown away by traffic or high winds. As the snow begins to fall and accumulate, and throughout a snow event, road salt is used because the salt will adhere to the snow and ice and facilitate melting.

You can see where the plows/brining trucks are throughout the state at the DelDOT website (go to the interactive maps menu and click on the “maps layers” and choose Snow Plow Tracking)

