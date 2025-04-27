DelDOT Public Workshop on Georgetown Bike & Pedestrian Plan – Tuesday, April 29

DelDOT will hold a Public Workshop on the Georgetown Bike and Pedestrian Plan on Tuesday, April 29th between 4:30pm and 6:30pm at the Georgetown Public Library at 123 West Pine Street in Georgetown. (This is not the same as the Lewes to Georgetown Trail)

DelDOT is seeking your input on bicycle and pedestrian improvements within the Town of Georgetown. During the public workshop DelDOT will present proposed improvement options and obtain public feedback.

The format of the workshop will be an open house with materials available for public review and comment. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions. Workshop materials will also be posted on the project website (https://publicinput.com/ georgetownbikeped) following the workshop.

Interested persons are invited to express their views in writing, giving reasons for support of, or opposition to, the proposed changes. Comments will be received at the workshop, can be mailed to DelDOT Community Relations P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, or be sent via email to dotpr@delaware.gov.

