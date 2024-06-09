DelDOT Public Workshop on Route 54 Bridge Replacement Monday

Image courtesy DelDOT

DelDOT will hold a public workshop on Monday about the replacement of the bridge (Bridge 3-437) on Route 54. The workshop will be held from 4 to 7pm at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company and will include a presentation at 5pm with a general overview of the project, public feedback results and updates on the project schedule. The public will be able to ask questions and provide additional feedback.

Currently design for the project is progressing and Monday’s public workshop is to finalize the aesthetic treatments for the bridge and provide an overall project update.