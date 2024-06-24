DelDOT Public Workshop Tonight on Old Furnace Rd Bridge Over Nanticoke River

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is inviting all interested parties to a public workshop regarding Bridge 3-237, which carries Old Furnace Road over the Nanticoke River, northeast of Seaford. The meeting will solicit feedback on the project, including the replacement of the bridge and potential improvements at the adjacent intersection (Old Furnace Road & Middleford Road).

The meeting is tonight (Monday, June 24) at Seaford Middle School on East Stein Highway from 5 to 7pm and will be in an open house format, with displays and personnel available to speak with attendees. A brief presentation and question-and-answer session with project personnel is planned for around 5:30 p.m. A survey will be available at the meeting to allow for additional input, and the displayed materials will be posted to the project website.

This public workshop is accessible to people with disabilities.

For further information contact DelDOT Community Relations at 1-800-652-5600 (in DE) or 302-760-2080, or write to DelDOT Community Relations P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903, or via email to dotpr@delaware.gov.