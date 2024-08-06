DelDOT Public Workshop Tuesday Afternoon on Route 54 /Hudson Road Traffic Roundabout

DelDOT is holding a public workshop this afternoon to get input on the proposed improvements at the intersection of Route 54 and Hudson Road east of Selbyville. DelDOT will provide updates on the project’s design and the construction schedule. The public workshop is from 4 to 7pm at the Selbyville Middle School on Bethany Road (Route 17). A roundabout is proposed at the intersection to address documented safety issues and accommodate current traffic growth and future development in the area. Comments will be taken at the workshop or can be mailed or emailed. Mailed comments – DelDOT Community Relations P.O. Box 778, Dover, DE 19903 – Email to dotpr@delaware.gov.

The comment deadline will be September 6, 2024.