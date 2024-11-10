DelDOT Public Workshop Tuesday on Rt 5/Hurdle Ditch Rd Intersection

DelDOT will hold a public workshop on Tuesday to get your input on proposed roadway improvements for Route 5/Harbeson Road in the Harbeson area. The project will improve traffic operations and safety at Route 5/Harbeson Road and Hurdle Ditch Road/Cool Spring Road.

The project will also provide new pedestrian facilities to reduce vehicle and pedestrian exposure. DelDOT will show naps with proposed alternatives – which includes a traffic circle – and you can get answers to your questions from project team members who will be on hand.

The public workshop will be held at the DelDOT offices in Georgetown from 4 to 6pm.