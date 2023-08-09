DelDOT Releases National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan Request for Proposals

The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking proposals for the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Plan. The NEVI program will provide a total of $17.5 million to Delaware over a five-year period to deploy fast and reliable electric vehicle charging stations along highways.

The goal of NEVI, part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is to locate half a million new charging stations along major travel routes across the country. Delaware’s NEVI plan includes a network of EV charging stations along the major travel corridors of Route 13, Route 113, Route 1, and Interstate 95 and that these charging stations be located within one mile of these roads with no more than 50 miles between each location. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Bid details are available here.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

The state’s primary goal is to ensure that affordable, reliable and consistent electric vehicle charging reaches every Delawarean as these vehicles become more prevalent. There are currently more than 10,000 electric vehicles registered in the state.

“As our state continues the work of implementing our Climate Action Plan, reducing vehicle greenhouse emissions is a key factor in our efforts to address climate change,” said Governor John Carney. “Building a network of charging stations across the state will help us make electric vehicle usage more accessible.”

The selected vendors will be responsible for installing new direct-current (DC) fast-charging stations and their operation along these corridors.