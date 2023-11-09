DelDOT Seeking Participants for K-12 Drawing Contest and Transportation Survey

DelDOT is currently accepting submissions for its K-12 Drawing Contest until Friday, November 17th. This contest is a collaboration between DelDOT’s 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program. The contest is open to Delaware students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The drawing must be created on an 8.5 x 11-inch white paper. Submit a photo by email or a drawing by mail by November 17th. Any art medium may be used (crayons, paint, markers, etc.).

Additional Information from DelDOT:

DelDOT’s LRTP, Connecting Everyone Everywhere, illustrates how the Department’s strategic initiatives.

address critical transportation topics and trends within the context of the DelDOT Mission. See pages below for more details about the contest.

We also want to hear from you! Please take a moment to fill out this brief survey to share your thoughts on the transportation priorities we should consider as part of this planning effort. The survey can be found here:

de.gov/deldotgov2040survey.

Additional information about DelDOT’s Long range Transportation Plan can be found at

de.gov/deldotgov2040LRTP.