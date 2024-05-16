DelDOT: Signalized Route 9 Lewes Area Intersection Now Open; Traffic Flow Improved

The signalized Route 9 intersection at Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road is now open as of Thursday, May 16th, according to DelDOT. The intersection includes a new access point from Route 1 southbound, allowing traffic movements to Route 9 west and across Route 9 to reach Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road through the new roundabout. Improvements have also been made for traffic moving from Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road to Route 9 west. Previously, the left turn to Route 9 west could only accommodate 4-5 vehicles in a single turn lane measuring 110 feet in length. The new configuration features two left turn lanes measuring 230 feet, which will significantly increase traffic capacity and reduce overall delays at the intersection. Bike and pedestrian facilities will also be added to the intersection and connect to the new pathway along Plantation Road. The entire Plantation Road Phase 1 project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

This project was developed as part of the 78 recommendations made to the department by the Five Points Working Group. 39 of the recommendations are in progress or planning, and 32 have been completed to date. A public open house will be held on June 11, 2024, from 4:00-6:00PM in the Cape Henlopen High School Library.