DelDOT Storm Drain Inspections at Dover Toll Plaza 10/6 to 10/8

The Delaware Department of Transportation will be performing storm drain inspections along Route 1 northbound and southbound at the Dover Toll Plaza beginning October 6th through October 8th.

Motorists may experience brief rolling closures requiring simultaneous closure of both High-Speed Toll Plaza lanes at the Dover Toll Plaza as well as mobile single lane rolling closures of High Speed or Low Speed Toll Plaza lanes during inspections.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the Dover Toll Plaza and expect some intermittent delays. Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safe to do so, or slow down by at least 20 mph if the posted speed limit is 50 mph or more when they see any vehicle stopped on the roadside with emergency lights flashing.