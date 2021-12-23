DelDOT Suspends Many Construction Lane Closures Over Christmas Weekend
Today (Thursday) is expected to be a busy travel day.
DelDOT plans to suspend planned lane restrictions on several roadways, including Routes 1, 13 and 113, starting at noon. Lane closures are scheduled to resume at the end of the holiday weekend. Some delays cannot be avoided due to possible accidents or other incidents.
Motorists are advised to leave early, allow for delays and keep the focus entirely on driving. Any problems may be reported to the DelDOT Transportation Management Center by dialing #77.
Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed on Christmas Eve, Friday.
DelDOT provided more information below:
