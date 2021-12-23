DelDOT Suspends Many Construction Lane Closures Over Christmas Weekend

Today (Thursday) is expected to be a busy travel day.

DelDOT plans to suspend planned lane restrictions on several roadways, including Routes 1, 13 and 113, starting at noon. Lane closures are scheduled to resume at the end of the holiday weekend. Some delays cannot be avoided due to possible accidents or other incidents.

Motorists are advised to leave early, allow for delays and keep the focus entirely on driving. Any problems may be reported to the DelDOT Transportation Management Center by dialing #77.

Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed on Christmas Eve, Friday.

DelDOT provided more information below:

Transportation Management Center

DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center (TMC) monitors Delaware’s multi-modal

transportation system, coordinates DelDOT’s response to any incident and/or event that

impacts the transportation system to include adjusting traffic signals. Motorists can contact

the TMC (24/7) at the following numbers: Dial #77 from any cell phone in Delaware; and (302)

659-4600 or 1-800-324-8379.

DelDOT’s App

Motorists may adjust their routes or travel times by using DelDOT’s Smartphone application.

The DelDOT App is available for Apple & Android smart phones and tablets. The DelDOT App

can be downloaded free, search for “DelDOT” at the Apple and Google Play stores.

You can view real time traffic cameras, travel times, delays, advisories, DART’s Real-Time

Transit Information on the DelDOT App or listen to WTMC 1380 AM.



Social Media

Follow DelDOT on social media with Twitter and/or Facebook at

https://twitter.com/DelawareDOT or httsp://www.facebook.com/DelawareDOT.

DART

DART First State’s statewide transit services, both fixed route and paratransit service will not

operate on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Some routes will operate on a reduced schedule

on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The reduced times will be posted on the printed and

online schedules. Additional transit information can be found on DART First State’s at

https://www.dartfirststate.com/.

SEPTA

SEPTA Wilmington/Newark line train service will operate on a Holiday Schedule. For specific

times, please check http://www.septa.org/schedules/rail/special/holidays.html.