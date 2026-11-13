DelDOT to Close Ray Road near Bridgeville for Crossroad Pipe Replacement

The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the closure of Ray Road between Martin Road and Dublin Hill Road near Bridgeville starting Monday, November 16th through Friday November 20th (weather permitting) for the installation of a crossroad pipe.

Detour – Motorists wanting to travel eastbound on Ray Road will stay straight on Dublin Hill Road, turn right on Progress School Road, turn left returning to Ray Road.

Motorists traveling westbound on Ray Road will turn right on Progress School Road, turn left on Dublin Hill Road, returning to Ray Road.