DelDOT to Convert Georgetown Area Intersection into All Way Stop

The intersection of East Trap Pond Road and Hardscrabble Road in the Georgetown area will be converted to an All Way Stop control with new signs and pavement markings, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). The work will occur starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13th (weather permitting). You’ll see flaggers on-site to direct motorists at the intersection. If you plan to drive in that area that day, use caution for workers and reduce speed in work zones.