DelDOT to Convert Georgetown-area Intersection of Wilson Hill & State Forest Roads to All Way Stop
September 27, 2026/
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be converting the intersection of State Forest Road and Wilson Hill Road west of Georgetown to an All-Way Stop control with new signs and pavement markings. The work will occur on Tuesday, September 29 – pending weather.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists at the intersection.
Motorists are advised to use caution for workers and reduce their speed in work zones.