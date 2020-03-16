DelDOT to Go Cashless & other Changes for Safety during Coronavirus Outbreak

All DelDOT public facing buildings that deliver various services will be going cashless across the State – including toll plazas and all Division of Motor Vehicle locations – effective Tuesday, March 17. At the four DMV locations – only credit or debit cards will be accepted. Customers should utilize the DMV website where over 20 services are available online – including driver license and ID renewal, vehicle registration renewal and changing your home address. At toll facilities – all vehicles will go through the EZPass lanes – those without EZPass will receive a bill in the mail – with no penalty or processing fee.

The following DMV services will be suspended until further notice:

All Class D and Commercial Driver License (CDL) road exams

All motorcycle safety courses conducted at all DMV locations

All vision tests will be temporarily waived

All emissions testing for vehicles

All Auto Theft Unit (ATU) transactions

DMV lobbies will be continually monitored with the goal of keeping them below 50 people. We are also encouraging customers that do not have direct business with DMV or are not accompanying a customer that requires assistance, to please remain in their vehicle.