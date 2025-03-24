DelDOT to Hold Meeting on Rehoboth Avenue Drawbridge Maintenance Project on April 7

A public meeting with DelDOT on upcoming maintenance work on the Rehoboth Avenue drawbridge will be held on Monday, April 7 at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The meeting begins at 5pm and will include maintenance repairs to other area bridges as well. DelDOT officials will discuss the reason for the painting, the project timeline and how traffic patterns on Rehoboth Avenue and Canal Street – and marine traffic will be affected. The Rehoboth Avenue drawbridge project is expected to take about 10 weeks – and the work will be done beginning in October.