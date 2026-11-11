DelDOT to Hold Public Workshop on Frankford Community Transportation Plan

A DelDOT public workshop will be held on the Frankford Community Transportation Plan on Wednesday, November 18th. You’re invited to attend the workshop to learn about the Frankford CTP project and provide your input. You’ll listen to a project presentation and meet members of the project team who will be available to answer questions and collect feedback from the community. According to DelDOT, the CTP is being conducted for the Town of Frankford to identify transportation issues and develop multimodal solutions that improve traffic safety, mobility, and system efficiency. The meeting will be held at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company on 7 Main Street in Frankford on Wednesday, November 18th from 5 PM to 7 PM.