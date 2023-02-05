DelDOT to Hold Virtual Meeting on Route 54 Bridge Replacement at Fenwick Island Monday Morning

Image courtesy DelDOT

There will be a virtual meeting at 10 on Monday morning on the replacement of the bridge on Lighthouse Road/Route 54 over the Assawoman Bay in Fenwick Island. An in-person workshop was held last week. Monday’s meeting will feature project managers from DelDOT and the design consultant who will give a presentation on the bridge project. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

To participate, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81272510577. (The call in # is 1-301-715-8592; Meeting ID: 812 7251 0577).

If you have questions about the meeting, please contact Janice Bortner at jbortner@fenwickisland.org.