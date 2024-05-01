DelDOT to Install New Traffic Signals on Route 113 in Selbyville

DelDOT will install two new, “full color,” steady stop-and-go traffic signals at the intersection of US 113 and Hosier Street and at the intersection of US 113 and Mason Dixon Shopping Center/Doyle’s Restaurant. Work will start next Tuesday, May 7th and will continue through mid-July–weather permitting. If you drive in the area of that work zone, you are asked to slow down and expect minor delays and lane closures each night–except Friday and Saturday nights– from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. You’ll see flaggers and state troopers along US 113 as new roadway signing, pavement markings, and traffic signal equipment are installed.