DelDOT to resume cash tolling statewide

Delaware’s three toll plazas will resume cash collection at the I-95, Biddles, and Dover Toll Plazas on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

Motorists without a valid E-ZPass transponder mounted must again use the cash lanes to pay their tolls. In addition, all Delaware Toll Plazas will also reopen for walk-in services.

DelDOT says they will continue to take every precaution to safeguard their employees and customers by following the guidelines set forth by the Delaware Public Health State of Emergency Declaration.

Over 70-percent of vehicles passing through Delaware’s toll plazas utilize E-ZPass, and for information on creating an E-ZPass account, please visit https://www.ezpassde.com/.