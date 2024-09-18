DelDOT Traffic Alert: Upcoming Closure in Georgetown Due to Maintenance Work at Delmarva Central Railroad Crossing

In the Georgetown area, Delmarva Central Railroad will be performing general maintenance of their crossing at South King Street, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23rd. The work will require the full closure of South King Street between Ingramtown Road and South Railroad Avenue/Airport Road. Message boards will be posted in advance, advising motorists of the closure. A detour will be posted.

Detour Information:

Southbound: South King Street to East Market Street to South Railroad Avenue/ Airport Road back to South King Street.

Northbound: South King Street to South Railroad Avenue/ Airport Road to East Market Street back to South King Street.

The closure will be in place 24 hours per day. The work is expected to be completed and the detour lifted no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27th.

For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov.