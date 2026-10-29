DelDOT Traffic Alert – Crossover Changes Along Route 1 in Milford
October 29, 2026/
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced upcoming traffic pattern changes at several crossovers along SR 1 in the Milford area. The changes will restrict certain turning movements, remove turn lanes and close select crossovers. Work is scheduled to take place overnight on November 8th, 9th, and 10th (weather permitting). Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through the area, pay attention to updated signage, and follow all posted traffic controls.
Additional Information from DelDOT:
The following changes will be implemented:
- Crossover at Portable Buildings Inc.: The southbound turn lane approaching the crossover will be removed. Only northbound Rt. 1 traffic will be permitted to access the crossover to access business. The existing yield sign will be replaced with a stop sign.
- Crossover just north of Delmarva RV Center: Turn lanes will be removed, and the crossover will be closed.
- Crossover at Delmarva RV Center: New signage will restrict eastbound and westbound turning movements. The existing yield signs will be replaced with a stop signs.
- Crossover 1,200 feet north of Old Cemetery Road: Turn lanes will be removed, and the crossover will be closed.
- Crossover at Connelly Road: The southbound turn lane approaching the crossover will be removed. Only northbound Rt. 1 traffic will be permitted to access the crossover to Connelly Road. The existing yield sign will be replaced with a stop sign.
- Crossover at Wayne D. Avenue: The northbound turn lane approaching the crossover will be removed. Only southbound Rt. 1 traffic will be permitted to access the crossover to Wayne D. Avenue. The existing yield sign will be replaced with a stop sign.