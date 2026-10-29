DelDOT Traffic Alert – Crossover Changes Along Route 1 in Milford

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced upcoming traffic pattern changes at several crossovers along SR 1 in the Milford area. The changes will restrict certain turning movements, remove turn lanes and close select crossovers. Work is scheduled to take place overnight on November 8th, 9th, and 10th (weather permitting). Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling through the area, pay attention to updated signage, and follow all posted traffic controls.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

The following changes will be implemented: