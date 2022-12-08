DelDOT Traffic Alert for Roxana Area Intersection Next Week

Next week, DelDOT will be converting the Two-Way Stop Control at the intersection of SR17 Roxana Road and Daisey Road to an All-Way Stop Control with new signs and pavement markings. The work will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14th, depending on weather conditions. Flaggers will be on-site to direct you at that intersection. Remember to use caution for workers and reduce speed in work zones.