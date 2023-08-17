DelDOT Traffic Alert- Lane Closures on US 13 at Redden Road

If you plan to travel in the area of US 13 at Redden Road, you’ll see road crews there on Tuesday. The Delaware Department of Transportation (DELDOT) in partnership with the Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced lane and shoulder closures in that location for remediation efforts as a result of an accident involving a diesel fuel spill. Work will take place Tuesday, August 22nd between 9:00am and 3:00pm. DelDOT reminds motorists to use caution and slow down while in a work zone.

Additional Information from DELDOT: