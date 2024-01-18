DelDOT Traffic Alert: Laurel Area Road Closure Next Week

In the Laurel area, Dogwood Lane between Old Hickory Road and Airport Road will be closed starting on Monday, January 22nd and continuing through Friday, January 26th -weather permitting- for the installation of a crossroad pipe, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT).

Detour Information:

Detour: Motorist traveling southwest on Dogwood Lane will be detoured south on Old Hickory Road to Airport Road making a right turn. Motorist will travel on Airport Road back to Dogwood Lane.

Motorist traveling northeast on Dogwood Lane will be detoured on Airport Road southeast to Old Hickory Road. Motorist will make a left hand turn on Old Hickory Road back to Dogwood Lane.