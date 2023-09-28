DelDOT Traffic Alert: Intersections in Lincoln, Bridgeville Areas to be Converted to All Way Stop

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) will be converting the two-way stop control at the intersection of N. Old State Road / Fleatown Road to an All Way Stop control with new signs and pavement markings. The work will occur starting on Wednesday, October 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.–weather permitting.

The two way stop control at the intersection of Atlanta Road / Federalsburg Road in the Bridgeville area will also be converted to an All Way Stop control with new signs and pavement markings. Work on that intersection will take place starting on Wednesday, October 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Flaggers will be on-site at both locations to direct motorists at the intersections.