DelDOT Traffic Alert: Muddy Neck Road and Double Bridges Road Paving and Rehab Project

DelDOT has announced lane closures that are now in effect in the Ocean View area– on Muddy Neck Road from Garfield Parkway to Atlantic Avenue and Double Bridges Road from Bayard Road to Muddy Neck Road. The lane closures will remain in place until May 1st. Pedestrian connections will be completed first, followed by milling and paving operations. Motorists are reminded to slow down in work zones and to expect minor delays while in the area.