DelDOT Traffic Alert – Nighttime Closure of SR 16 West of Rt. 1

Nightly closures of Route16 west of Route 1 in the Milton area will go into effect next week for bridge construction. Northbound SR 1 motorists traveling through the intersection will not be impacted. Southbound SR 1 motorists traveling through the intersection can expect nighttime lane closures July 16th through July 19th and then returning on Monday July 22nd through Tuesday, July 23rd (schedule updated). The hours of work will be 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The Contractor continues to work on SR 1 southbound pavement, embankment, bridge, and Ramp C and D. In fall of 2024, motorists in the area can expect to be driving in a new traffic pattern when work starts on the SR 1 northbound pavement, embankment and bridge. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2025.

Detour Info:

Motorists traveling eastbound on SR 16 will utilize the new ramp to southbound SR 1. Those wishing to continue to eastbound SR 16 will u-turn using the SR 1 crossover to head northbound on SR 1 and then turn right on SR 16 to continue eastbound. Motorists traveling westbound on SR 16 will turn right to head northbound on SR 1. Those wishing to continue to westbound SR 16 will u-turn using the SR 1 crossover to head southbound on SR 1 and then utilize the new ramp to SR 16 to continue westbound.