DelDOT Traffic Alert: Overhead Sign Work Next Week on Route One–Rehoboth

May 18, 2023/Joe Ciccanti

Overhead Sign Work will take place next week on northbound Route 1 between Old Landing Road and Munchy Branch Road. Weather permitting, crews will start working at 9:00 pm Monday, May 22nd and finish by 5:00am Tuesday May 23rd. You should expect minor delays and use caution if you plan to drive through that area.

Posted in , , , , ,