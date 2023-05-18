DelDOT Traffic Alert: Overhead Sign Work Next Week on Route One–Rehoboth
Overhead Sign Work will take place next week on northbound Route 1 between Old Landing Road and Munchy Branch Road. Weather permitting, crews will start working at 9:00 pm Monday, May 22nd and finish by 5:00am Tuesday May 23rd. You should expect minor delays and use caution if you plan to drive through that area.
