DelDOT Traffic Alert: Plantation Road Improvements Project to Result in Closure of Area Road for Several Weeks

Robinsonville Road at Plantation Road in the Lewes-Rehoboth area will be closed for one month beginning Monday, September 11th. During this time there will be no access to Plantation Road from Robinsonville Road, and motorists will need to use Cedar Grove Road as a detour route, according to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT). This work is part of the ongoing Plantation Road improvements project, which includes the realignment of Robinsonville Road at Plantation Road. The work will not affect travel on Plantation Road.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

Following the completion of this work in October, Plantation Road will close to all traffic from Shady Road to west of Salt Marsh Boulevard, including access to the Route 9 intersection until May 2024 when the new roundabout will open.