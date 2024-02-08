DelDOT Traffic Alert: Road Closure Later This Month in Selbyville Area

In the Selbyville area, Blueberry Farm Road between Baker Road and the Delaware-Maryland line will be closed starting on Tuesday, February 20th and continuing through March 15th (weather permitting) for the installation of crossroad pipes. Detour information is below:

Detour Information from DelDOT:

Detour: Motorist wanting to travel north on Blueberry Farm Road will turn right onto Morris Road, turn left onto Hoosier Street Ext and left onto northbound US 113 (Dupont Blvd), turn left onto Gumboro Road, and keeping left onto Baker Road, returning to Blueberry Farm Road.

Motorist wanting to travel south on Blueberry Farm Rd will turn left onto Baker Road, keeping right onto Gumboro Road, turn right onto southbound US 113 (Dupont Blvd), turn right onto Hoosier Street Ext, and turn right onto Morris Road, returning to Blueberry Farm Road.