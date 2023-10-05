DelDOT Traffic Alert: Road Closure Next Week in Dagsboro Area

Raspberry Road between Blueberry Road and Nine Foot Road will be closed beginning Wednesday, October 11th and continuing through Friday, October 20th (weather permitting) for the installation of a crossroad pipe.

Detour Information:

Motorists who want to travel North on Raspberry Road will continue West on Blueberry Road to SR26, Nine Foot Road –making a right-hand turn back to Raspberry Road.

Motorists who want to travel South on Raspberry Road will continue West on SR26, Nine Foot Road and make a Left Turn on Blueberry Lane Back to Raspberry Road.